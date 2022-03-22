Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($8.09) Per Share

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($8.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($8.60). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

NBR opened at $152.76 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

