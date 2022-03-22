National Bankshares Lowers Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$44.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$44.25 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$980.53.

EDV opened at C$31.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$24.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

