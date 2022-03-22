National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $79,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.