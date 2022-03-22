Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.74. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

