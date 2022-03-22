NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.94 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

