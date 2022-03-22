NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359,556 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $39.85.

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get NCR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.