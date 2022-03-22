NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,359,556 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $39.85.
NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
About NCR (NYSE:NCR)
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
