Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 422,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.