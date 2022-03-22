Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $346.59 million and $12.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,042,784,944 coins and its circulating supply is 30,208,966,972 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

