Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Neural Protocol (NRP) traded 86.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded down 85.6% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $285,618.26 and approximately $29.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00036771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107372 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

