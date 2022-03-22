New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.