NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $91.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.68. 14,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,349,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

