NextNav (NN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect NextNav to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

