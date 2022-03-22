NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $130.19. 11,852,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

