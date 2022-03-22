NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NKE traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $130.19. 11,852,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.
NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
