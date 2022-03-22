Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $27.13

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $28.45. Noah shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

