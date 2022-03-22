Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.39% of OSI Systems worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 277,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

