Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.10 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of IDACORP worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $114.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

