Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of CarGurus worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.