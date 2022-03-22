Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,306 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of JELD-WEN worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 655,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,750. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.