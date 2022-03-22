Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 882 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 10.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vontier by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 16.8% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE VNT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

