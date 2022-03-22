Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 128,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

