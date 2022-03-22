Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Novanta has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

