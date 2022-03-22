Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $425.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

