NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

