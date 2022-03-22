NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

