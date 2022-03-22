Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64. Nxt-ID has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

