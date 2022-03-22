O3Swap (O3) Reaches Market Cap of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.07019078 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.34 or 0.99655592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00042978 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.