ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

OBSV stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 231.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 832,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ObsEva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

