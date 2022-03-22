ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
OBSV stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
About ObsEva (Get Rating)
ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
