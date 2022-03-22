Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $169.41, but opened at $153.09. Okta shares last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 5,832 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.81.
In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.09.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
