Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.64.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.20. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.