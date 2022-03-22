Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMER. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. Omeros has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 978,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 535.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 230,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omeros by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 170,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Omeros by 1,254.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 135,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

