ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$48 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.640-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.74. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 million and a P/E ratio of -25.71.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,450.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

