Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $14.23. 103,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,999. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $455.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

