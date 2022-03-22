Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.97. 11,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,859,394. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $216.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.