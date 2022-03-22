Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORRF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

