Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.