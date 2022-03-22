PACCAR Inc Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.72 on Monday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

