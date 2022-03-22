PAID Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $350,779.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $20.13 million and approximately $350,779.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.80 or 0.07024307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.31 or 0.99592178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041680 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

