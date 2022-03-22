Pallapay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $579,567.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $14.34 million and $579,567.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.45 or 0.07021849 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,080.31 or 1.00143889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041215 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.