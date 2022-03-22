Parachute Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $622,231.16 and approximately $155,316.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023204 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,527,654 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.