Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 5.1%

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.73. 924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

