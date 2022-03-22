Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

LSTR stock opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.24 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

