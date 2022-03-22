Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

