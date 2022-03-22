PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PARK24 stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. PARK24 has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

