PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PARK24 stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. PARK24 has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $22.62.
About PARK24 (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARK24 (PKCOY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.