PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $114.65. 19,614,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

