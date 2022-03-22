PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.