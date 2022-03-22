Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $72.35 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

