Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $293.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

