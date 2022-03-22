Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

