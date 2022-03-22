Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.
NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
