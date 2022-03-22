PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

