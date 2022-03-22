PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 334,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.